TxDOT: Project to make improvements to US 70, US 84 and US 385

SUDAN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from TxDOT:

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is set to begin work on a project that will make roadway improvements to US 84, in the city of Sudan, US 385 in the city of Levelland, and US 70, through the city of Farwell. The $15.5 million project will make repairs to the existing roadways, place a new road surface, make sidewalk and ramp enhancements and update traffic signals along US 385 in Levelland.



Project limits are:

US 84 – from west of Sudan city limits to Dean Avenue.

US 385 – from SH 114 to Houston Street and from Houston Street to FM 300.

US 70 – just the New Mexico state line to east of the Farwell city limits.

Construction work on the project is scheduled to begin Monday, March 2. Contractor Johnson Bros. Corporation, of Roanoke, TX, is scheduled to begin setting traffic barriers [this] week, said Steve Perez, P.E., TxDOT Littlefield Area engineer.

“The project will make needed improvements to each roadway. Work crews are scheduled to begin making ADA compliant sidewalk and ramp enhancements on all three roadways starting with US 84 in Sudan,” Perez said. “Work on the sidewalks and ramps in Levelland should start late March and in Farwell, late summer 2020.”

Once work begins on making repairs and resurfacing the roadways, motorists should anticipate various long-term lane closures throughout the three separate workzone areas, Perez said.

“Pavement improvements are also scheduled to begin on US 84 in Sudan, with work on US 385 and US 70 starting thereafter,” Perez said. “Mostly likely, we’ll have crews working at each location simultaneously.”

Drivers can expect slow moving traffic and delays, and are urged to use caution when driving through the work zones, since crews will be working in close proximity to traffic and should keep the following tips in mind:

Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.

Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.

Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

The project is anticipated to be completed in late 2021.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)