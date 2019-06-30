TxDOT project to replace safety end treatments on state roadways in Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from TxDOT:

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is scheduled to start work on a $227,650 project [this] week to replace safety end treatments (SETs) along several state roadways throughout Lubbock County. Project contractor is Ti-Zack Concrete, of Le Center, MN.

Safety end treatments are attachments placed or constructed at the ends of culvert pipes or boxes that allow vehicles that stray from the roadway to pass over them with little or no damage to the vehicle-averting injuries to passengers.

Roadways undergoing SET improvements at various locations are US 84, US 62, I-27 and Loop 289.

“Most of the work is expected to take place along the right of way and off the roadway,” said Mike Wittie, P.E., TxDOT Lubbock Area engineer and project manager. “Impacts to mainlane traffic will be very minimal, but motorists should continue to stay alert and minimize distractions when entering the work zone for their safety and the safety of the workers.”

The project is anticipated to be completed in late-September. Work will take place weather permitting.

For more information, contact Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)