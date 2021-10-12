TxDOT provides update on US 87/FM 41 bridge project south of Lubbock

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Transportation provided an update on a bridge project in southern Lubbock County that began on Monday.

According to a press release from TxDOT, the $21.6 million project will reconstruct the U.S. Highway 87 and Farm-to-Market Road 41 intersection.

Project details include the building a new US 87 bridge, entrance and exit ramps, turn-arounds, and adding safety lighting.

In the latest update, TxDOT said “starting Thursday, Oct. 14, all FM 41 traffic will no longer have access to US 87. Traffic will be detoured around the work zone to FM 1585 and FM 211 to connect with US 87. The closure is expected to remain in place until summer 2022.”

TxDOT said the FM 41 closure was originally scheduled for next week, but the contractor was able to mobilize sooner than planned.

Drivers are reminded that the speed limit through the active work zone will be reduced to 60 mph and are asked to slow down, stay alert and watch out for construction equipment and workers.