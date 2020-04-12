TxDOT: Railroad repairs planned for 15th Street crossing in Post

POST, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from TxDOT:

The railroad crossing on State Spur 575 (15th Street), located between US 84 and SH 207 in the city of Post, will be closed to traffic [this] week, starting on Monday, April 13. The closure will allow Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad (BNSF) to safely perform routine maintenance work on the railroad crossing.

Once BNSF completes the crossing repairs, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) crews will make repairs to the pavement at the crossing and roadway approaches. 15th Street will be closed during both the BNSF and TxDOT operations and traffic will be detoured around the work area via SH 207 and US 380 (Main Street).

The crossing and pavement repair work is expected to be completed and the road reopened to traffic by Friday, April 17, afternoon. Work will take place weather permitting.



For more information, contact Texas Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

(Nexstar Media Group/KLBK News)

(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)