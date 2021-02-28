TxDOT: Railroad repairs planned for multiple crossings along U.S. 84 in Lubbock this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from TxDOT:

The railroad crossings at Avenue U, Gary Avenue and Quaker Avenue, located along US 84 in north Lubbock, will be closed to traffic on Monday, March 1. The one-day closures will allow Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad (BNSF) to safely perform work to remove then reinstall the railroad crossings, and TxDOT crews to resurface the roadway.

The Drake Street and Frankford Avenue railroad crossings, also along US 84, will be closed to traffic late-Monday in preparation for BNSF to remove and reinstall those crossings starting Tuesday, March 2. TxDOT crews will resurface the crossings once BNSF completes its work. The work at these locations is expected to take several days to complete, with Drake and Frankford expected to open to traffic on Wednesday afternoon.

Drivers should look for an alternate route around the closed crossings.

For more information, contact Texas Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472

(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)