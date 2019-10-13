Ramp repairs, closures planned for South Loop 289 this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from TxDOT:

Starting Monday, Oct. 14, motorists traveling South Loop 289 should anticipate various on-ramp, exit ramp and mainlane closures as Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) maintenance crews make repairs to the roadway.

Work to mill and repave ramps along westbound South Loop is scheduled to begin on Monday in the University Avenue area. Drivers should plan for the westbound University on-ramp and the Quaker exit ramp to be closed to traffic for the majority of the day.

Crews will move to the Indiana Avenue area on Tuesday, with the Indiana on-ramp and Slide exit ramp closed to traffic. On Wednesday and Thursday, crews will make repairs to the Slide on-ramp and Spur 327 exit. The ramps will be closed to traffic.

Drivers are urged to slow down through the work area and should drive with extra caution each morning-looking out for crews placing traffic control and equipment moving in and out of the work sites

Message boards have been placed along South Loop to alert drivers of the scheduled work and closures. Work will take place weather permitting.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

