TxDOT: Repairs planned for FM 669 in Garza County

GARZA COUNTY, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the TxDOT:

FM 669, south of Post, in Garza County remains closed today after heavy rains damaged and washed-out the roadway’s pavement in several locations. Drivers will need to find an alternate route around the area.

Weather permitting; TxDOT crews will begin work to make repairs to the road on Tuesday, May 26. The road is anticipated to remain closed for most of the week—until repairs can be made—with Friday, May 29 as the earliest possible date the road could open to traffic.

With more storms forecasted for the South Plains today and Memorial Day, TxDOT reminders drivers not to drive through flooded roadways. Flash flooding is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in Texas. As little as six inches of water can float some vehicles. This includes pickups and SUVs. When approaching a flooded roadway, motorists should Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

If you encounter a flooded road:

Never try to walk, swim or drive through swift water.

Stay informed about weather conditions when you are driving.

If your vehicle stalls in deep water, leave it and move to higher ground if you can do so safely.

Do not disobey warning signs or drive around barriers blocking low water crossings. Penalties include a fine of up to $2,000 and/or up to 180 days in jail.

Tampering with warning devices is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, up to two years in jail or both.

(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)

