LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from TxDOT:

Starting Monday, June 27, 2022, TxDOT will make repairs to the bridge joints on the 19th Street (US 62/SH 114) bridges at I-27. The operation is part of a project that made other deck repairs to the bridge earlier this year.

The work will require various daily I-27 main lane closures to both north and southbound traffic. No overnight lane closures are planned.

Drivers are advised use caution when driving through the work zone and should keep the following tips in mind:

Slow down and always follow posted work zone signs, including speed limit signs. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.

Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.

Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

The work is expected to take about a week to complete.

(Press release from Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)