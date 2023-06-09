LUBBOCK, Texas — Motorists traveling on I-27 can expect various main lane closures over the next few months, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT will begin working to make more than $2.04 million in repairs to roadways in Lubbock and Hale counties.

Contractors were scheduled to begin traffic control on June 12, with work beginning mid-week in Hale County.

Drivers can expect single and double lane closure as well as multiple-nighttime lane closures throughout the duration of the project.

“Motorists should expect delays and are asked to slow down and drive with caution through the work zone for their safety and the safety of the workers,” TxDOT said.

Work is expected to continue through late-2023 and will take place weather permitting.