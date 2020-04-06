TxDOT: Road repairs planned for segment of State Highway 114 in Hockley Co.

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from TxDOT:

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) maintenance crews are scheduled to make road and pavement repairs to a one-mile segment of SH 114, in Hockley County between northbound FM 303 and southbound FM 303, starting [Tuesday], April 7. The repair work will require daily lane closures.

Crews will reduce SH 114 traffic to one-lane and drivers should stay alert and be prepared to stop as flaggers assist traffic through the work area. No nighttime closures are planned.

Weather permitting, work will take place over several days this week and then again next week, on April 13-14 (Monday-Tuesday). Motorists should anticipate lane closures and traffic delays during both weeks of the operation and are asked to slow down and drive with caution through the work zone for their safety and the safety of our workers.

