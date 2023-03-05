LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will begin routine road work maintenance along a section of FM 1585 (Loop 88) in South Lubbock starting Monday, March 6.

According to a press release from TxDOT, the work will take place from U.S. Highway 87 to University Avenue.

“Work to resurface the roadway will take about a week to complete and require traffic to be reduced to one-lane. Lane closures can be expected daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Motorists will be guided through the work zone via pilot car. No overnight closures are planned,” TxDOT said in the press release.

Drivers were advised to seek an alternate route or anticipate slow moving traffic and delays in the work zone.

Work will take place weather permitting, TxDOT said.