The following is a press release from TxDOT:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will begin work Monday, August 15, on a $1.5 million project to make improvements to the State Spur 331 and FM 3020 intersection in eastern Lubbock. Project contractor is Allen Butler Construction, Inc. (ABCI), of Lubbock.

“The project will realign the intersection to help prevent wrong-way traffic and provide for additional spacing to accommodate the turning movement for large and commercial vehicles,” said Mike Wittie, P.E. TxDOT Lubbock Area engineer and project manager. “Other improvement we’ll be making to Spur 331 include placing new pavement, new concrete medians and barriers and the addition of a wrong-way driver detection system.”

Drivers can expect various changes throughout the work zone and duration of the project including the speed limit reduced to 45 mph and extended lane closures.

“Shortly after work begins, southbound Spur 331 will be closed to traffic. We will put detours in place to route traffic around the work zone but motorists can expect delays, various long-term closures and are encouraged to seek alternate routes,” Wittie added.

As work progresses, the southbound lanes will be reopened and the northbound lanes will be closed. Drivers are asked to slow down, remain alert and watch out for workers and construction equipment working in close proximately to traffic.

The work is scheduled to be completed in late-November 2022 and will take place weather permitting.

