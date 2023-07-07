LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has drafted a 10-year transportation plan and has asked the public to weigh in on the projects proposed in their communities.

TxDOT is seeking public input on the 2024 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) draft, which totals $100 billion.

“The UTP is TxDOT’s road map to developing projects across the state,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “It’s important to work with our transportation partners and hear from the public to guide transportation improvements that address congestion and enhance safety.”

The UTP public comment period begins July 7 and ends August 7. If you would like to make a public comment throughout the process, click here.