LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting a series of virtual workshops statewide to better understand how transit can best serve and meet the needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities.

According to a press release from TxDOT, the Lubbock District virtual public workshop will take place on Thursday, January 12 from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

“Access to quality transit is vital to the lives of many people across Texas, including in the South Plains. For many, transit is their only connection to healthcare, jobs, family members or even groceries,” the press release said.

Information on the program, how to connect virtually and how to provide a comment can be found here.