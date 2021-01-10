TxDOT seeks public input on mobility options for seniors, people with disabilities

(Photo provided by the Texas Department of Transportation)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from TxDOT:

TxDOT is hosting a series of virtual public workshops to help connect organizations providing lifeline transportation services with their most vulnerable customers: seniors and people with disabilities.

The agency is seeking input from seniors; individuals with disabilities; representatives of public, private, and nonprofit transportation and human service providers; and other members of the public who share TxDOT’s goal of improving local mobility services for seniors and individuals with disabilities.

Information on the program, meeting dates and how to connect virtually can be found here.

WHEN: 1 p.m., January 13, 2021

WHAT: Virtual Public Workshop

WHERE: Online, JOIN MEETING

