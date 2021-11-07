TxDOT: Sidewalk, ADA ramp project to make safety improvements in 3 area counties

TULIA, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from TxDOT:

Work on a TxDOT project to improve sidewalks and curb ramps on various roadways in Swisher, Castro and Floyd counties is set to begin [this] week, weather permitting.

“The project will make sidewalk improvements and add or upgrade ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards along various locations in Floydada, Hart and Tulia,” said Heath Bozeman, P.E., TxDOT Plainview Area engineer. “Roads in these cities will see improvements made, with work scheduled to start on, FM 1318, at Airport Road, in Tulia on Nov. 8.”

Various locations of FM 1348, US 87, FM 146 and SH 86 in Tulia are part of the improvement project. Project limits in Tulia include:

FM 1318 — from US 87 to FM 146

SH 86 — from US 87 to S. Jackson Street

US 87 — from FM 1318 to SH 86

FM 146 –from FM 1318 to SH 86

“Also included in the safety improvements are the cities of Hart in Castro County and Floydada in Floyd County. FM 168 project limits in Hart includes the area from Avenue A to Railroad Avenue,” Bozeman said. “Project limits along FM 784 in Floydada span from N. Texas Avenue to US 70. Other roads included in the project are US 62, from CR 260 to US 70, and US 70, from Texas Street to FM 246.”

Motorists should anticipate various daytime shoulder and outside lane closures and are advised to slow down as they enter the work area for their safety and the safety of the workers.

The closures will give contractor Ti-Zak Concrete, Inc., from LeCenter, MN, the space needed to accommodate equipment and safely make the improvements, Bozeman added.

Work is expected to be completed late-July 2022.

(Press release from Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)