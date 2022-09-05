The following is a press release from TxDOT:

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — Work on a $2.3 million Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) project to replace the SH 86 culvert bridge at Middle Tule Creek in Swisher County is scheduled to get under way [this] week. Project contractor is Digg Commercial, LLC, of Del Valle, Texas.

“Work to replace the existing bridge, is scheduled to begin on Sept 6. Current plans call for our contractor to begin setting up traffic control next week in preparation to demolish the bridge around mid-September,” said Heath Bozeman, P.E., TxDOT’s Plainview Area engineer overseeing the project.

The bridge will be removed and rebuilt in half-widths, Bozeman noted.

“We’re rebuilding the bridge in halves, so only half of the bridge will remain open and traffic reduced to one lane—during both the daytime and nighttime hours. Traffic will be guided through the work zone by a temporary traffic signal, Bozeman said.

Commercial truck drivers should take note that oversize/overweight vehicles will not be permitted through the work area during construction and should contact the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) at (800) 299-1700 for information on oversize and overweight load permits, road restriction or other questions.

Motorists are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone since crews are working in close proximity to traffic and should keep the following tips in mind:

Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.

Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.

Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

Work will take place weather permitting. Completion date for the project is set for Sept. 2023.



(Press release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)