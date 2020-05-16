TxDOT to begin resurfacing project on South Loop 289 mainlines

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the TxDOT:

Starting Sunday evening, motorists traveling South Loop 289 should anticipate various overnight mainlane closures as the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) begins work on a $1.6 million project to resurface the South Loop mainlanes.

The project will make various road repairs and place a new road surface on more than 3.7 miles of the Loop 289 mainlanes, ramps and shoulders, from University Avenue to Slide Road.

Sunday night, project contractor Allen Butler Construction, of Lubbock, is scheduled to begin work on westbound South Loop 289—at the University Avenue end of the project limits, said Mike Wittie, P.E., TxDOT’s Lubbock Area engineer.

“To minimize the impact to traffic on one of Lubbock’s busiest roadways, the work will take place overnight—Sunday through Thursday nights—over the next three weeks,” Wittie said. “But nighttime traffic should still expect lane closures and/or a section of the Loop closed to traffic. Drivers will be diverted onto the services roads and through signalized intersections, but will not have to travel through more than two intersections at any point during the closures.”

A mobile daytime operation to remove pavement markers, will require various lane closures on Monday, May 18, but at least two lanes of traffic will remain open during the operation, Wittie noted.

Drivers are advised to pay extra attention and slow down as they enter the work area for their safety and the safety of the workers. Work is expected to wrap up in mid-June and will take place weather permitting.

For more information, contact Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

