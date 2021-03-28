TxDOT to begin safety project in several South Plains counties this week

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from TxDOT:

TxDOT is scheduled to start work on a $2.26 million project [this] week to replace safety end treatments along several state roadways in Cochran, Hockley, and Parmer counties. Project contractor is Diggs Commercial, LLC, of Austin, TX.

Safety end treatments are attachments placed or constructed at the ends of culvert pipes or boxes that allow vehicles that stray from the roadway to pass over them with little or no damage to the vehicle—averting injuries to passengers.

Roadways undergoing SET improvements at various locations are SH 114 and FM 2646 in Hockley County, FM 125 in Cochran County and SH 214 in Parmer. Crews are scheduled to begin work along SH 114 and SH 214 on March 29.

“Most of the work is expected to take place along the right of way and off the roadway,” said Steve Perez, P.E., TxDOT Littlefield Area engineer and project manager. “Impacts to mainlane traffic will be very minimal, but motorists should continue to stay alert and minimize distractions when entering the work zone for their safety and the safety of the workers.”

The project is anticipated to be completed in late-summer. Work will take place weather permitting.

(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)