LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation said in a press release, Indiana Avenue south of Loop 88 will be closed overnight starting at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18.

The nighttime closure will allow crews to safely trench across Indiana to install discharge lines for sewer bypass pumps.

TxDOT said in the press release that most Indiana lanes will reopen to traffic by 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 19. However, the northbound right-turn lane and outside travel-lane will remain closed.

Drivers will continue to have access to eastbound Loop 88. Lane closures are expected to be in place for two months.

Work will take place weather permitting.