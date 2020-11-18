TxDOT to close section of South Loop 289 at Quaker Avenue for repairs

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is scheduled to make repairs to the center concrete barrier along South Loop 289 at the Quaker Avenue bridge beginning tomorrow, Nov. 18.

Both the west- and eastbound Loop 289 inside shoulder and mainlane will be closed to traffic to allow crews to safely make the repairs. The lane closures will be in place overnight. Motorists should expect delays and drive with caution through the work zone for their safety and the safety of the workers.

Repairs are expected to take several days to complete with the lanes reopening to traffic Friday, Nov. 20, afternoon. Work will take place weather permitting.