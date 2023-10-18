LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is seeking the public’s input as the agency looks to prioritize transportation needs through 2050.

TxDOT is set to host an open house on October 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Center, Room 104/105 to discuss Connecting Texas 2050, TxDOT’s statewide transportation plan, according to a press release.

During the previous Connecting Texas 2050 held last spring, Texans shared a variety of ways that improvements to the state’s transportation system could support a better quality of life down the road.

TxDOT said in a press release this fall the agency will share potential strategies that could be implemented between now and 2050.

Here are a few priorities from previous meetings:

Safety

Maintenance

Enhancing quality of life for all Texas residents

Alternative modes of travel and public transportation options

An interactive survey can be completed at the in-person open house or online by clicking here.