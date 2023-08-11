DAWSON COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation said in a press release work next week will begin on a safety project to install reflective pavement markers (RPMs) on roads throughout Lubbock District’s 17-county service areas.

The project contractor will begin work on adding the RPMs to various roadways on Tuesday, August 15. Crews are scheduled to start work in Dawson and Gaines counties.

TxDOT said in the press release no lane closures are planned during construction and drivers are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone.

Work is expected to be complete in late 2023 or early 2024 and will take place, weather permitting.