TXDOT to partially fund proposed Loop 88

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation, in collaboration with the City of Lubbock and the Lubbock Metropolitan Planning Organization, announced that the state will provide $33.5 million for seven miles of the proposed Loop 88.

The Texas Transportation Commission (TXDOT) awarded the funds during its August meeting. The funding will go towards the construction of Phase 3D, which will run from Quincy Avenue to Chicago Avenue.

“It is a big project,” said Mayor Pro Tem Jeff Griffith. “In completion, we’ll probably eclipse a billion dollars.”

According to TXDOT, Category 12 funds are awarded at the discretion of the Commission. The funds are aimed for project’s that advance improving safety, connectivity and relieves congestion on Texas roadways.

Griffith said he believes the project puts Lubbock ahead of the crowd.

“There are other cities in Texas that are very jealous of us,” Griffith said.

Griffith also serves as chair of the LMPO and is proud to see the project get closer to fruition.

“It’s no longer just a dream or a plan, this is happening,” Griffith said.

TXDOT says they’ve addressed the concerns of homeowners and businesses that will be affected by Loop 88 and is still in the process of still acquiring land.

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2021 and will be completed in about 12-15 years.