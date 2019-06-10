TxDOT to start 'Drive Clean Texas' campaign

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 22: Signs direct traffic at a road construction site on State Road 836 on May 22, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — This summer, the Texas Department of Transportation is kicking off its "Drive Clean Texas" campaign.

Emissions from cars and trucks make up close to half of the air pollution in some parts of the state, TxDOT said in a press release. For this reason, TxDOT is asking drivers to make simple changes that can have a big impact.

"Drive Clean Texas suggest the following simple steps to help protect our state’s air quality:

Keep vehicles well-maintained and inflate tires to recommended air pressure levels.

Properly fuel vehicles by tightly sealing the gas cap.

Stop at the click when fueling your vehicle. Overfilling the tank releases harmful fumes into the air.

Drive smart by obeying speed limits.

Avoid idling the vehicle for extended periods of time.

Avoid aggressive driving with rapid starts and stops.