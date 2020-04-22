TxDOT: Traffic changes to take place on FM 179 project starting Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from TxDOT:

Starting [Thursday], drivers will see traffic changes to FM 179 as the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and contractor Allen Butler, begin switching traffic onto the newly constructed lanes, between 19th and 50th Streets.

FM 179 traffic will continue to be one-lane in each direction and existing stop conditions will remain in place at all the major intersections. Additionally, because of the limited roadway width on FM 179, the right-turn movement for eastbound 19th Street traffic onto southbound FM 179 will not be permitted. Motorists should seek an alternate route around the area.

Drivers are reminded that the speed limits through the construction zone are reduced by 10 mph and motorists are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone since crews are working in close proximity to traffic and should keep the following tips in mind:

Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.

Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.

Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

For more information contact Dianah Ascencio, TxDOT Public Information Officer, at (806) 748-4472.

