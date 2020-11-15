TxDOT: Virtual public meeting scheduled for proposed US 60 project in Parmer Co.

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from TxDOT:

Citizens are invited to attend a virtual public meeting for a proposed US 60 project in Parmer County. Scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, on the TxDOT website, the live, virtual meeting will present proposed project plans in a narrated video presentation followed by an opportunity for questions from the public.

The login process will require citizens to enter their name and email address for the official record. Citizens with no internet access, or those who would like to participate via phone, can join by calling (415) 655-0003, access code: 172 525 9208.

The proposed US 60 project will construct a new bridge interchange located southwest of Friona, between County Road 14 and County Road 15. The new bridge will span over US 60 and the railroad, with new entrance and exit ramps to US 60. The proposed project would require the acquisition of additional right of way, however, no residential or building displacements are anticipated.

The video presentation will be available on the TxDOT website and citizens can provide project comments through Dec. 4, 2020. Comments can be submitted by email at Kylan.Francis@txdot.gov or by mail to:

Kylan Francis, P.E., Director of Transportation Planning & Development

135 Slaton Road

Lubbock, Texas 79404.

Citizens that have general questions regarding the proposed project or the virtual public hearing, can contact Francis at (806) 748-4490.

(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)