TxDOT: Work continues on 15th Street railroad crossing in Post

POST, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from TxDOT:

Work to make repairs to the railroad crossing on State Spur 575 (15th Street), located between US 84 and SH 207 in the city of Post, has been extended until April 30.

The road will remain closed to safely allow Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad (BNSF) to perform routine maintenance work on the railroad crossing and Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) crews to make roadway and pavement repairs.

Traffic will continue to be detoured around the work zone via SH 207 and US 380 (Main Street). Work will take place weather permitting.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)