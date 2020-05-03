TxDOT: Work continues on US 385 passing lane project in Hockley & Terry Co.

HOCKLEY COUNTY and TERRY COUNTY, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from TxDOT:

As construction work continues on a $27.6 million project adding passing lanes to US 385 in Hockley and Terry counties, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and contractor A.L. Helmcamp, Inc. are scheduled to reduce work zone speed limits [this] week.

Starting Monday, May 4, speed limits will be reduced by 10 mph throughout the entire length of the project—from Brownfield to Levelland. Drivers are urged to slow down and stay alert when entering the work zone. Uneven lanes, no center stripe and loose gravel conditions are possible.

With construction to rebuild various intersections in the project limits, also scheduled to begin in May, motorists should expect delays and are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone. Because crews will be working near traffic, drivers should keep the following tips in mind:

Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.

Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.

Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472

(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)