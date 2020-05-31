TxDOT: Work to install pavement markers begins Monday in Lubbock and Garza County

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from TxDOT:

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is scheduled to begin work Monday, June 1, on a $1.39 million safety project to install reflective, raised pavement markers (RRPMs) to various roads in the Lubbock District including roadways in Cochran, Dawson, Gaines, Garza, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry and Yoakum counties.

Project contractor Brydl Construction, Inc., of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will begin the work of adding RRPMs to the area’s interstates, US and state highways (SH), and other various roadways on June 1. RRPMs are designed to increase the visibility of roadway striping during inclement weather.

Daytime crews are scheduled to start work on US 84 in Garza county. Work in Lubbock County along I-27 is also scheduled to begin Monday but will take place overnight. Work scheduled for the Lubbock area will take place overnight and is anticipated to continue through the end of July.

No lane closures are planned during the moving operation but motorists can expect slow moving equipment and are urged to use caution when driving through the mobile work zone, since crews will be working in traffic, and should keep the following tips in mind:

Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.

Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.

Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

Work is expected to wrap-up late-July, and will take place weather permitting.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)