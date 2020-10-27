TxDOT works through weather conditions to help prevent road closures

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation crews were out around 4:00 a.m. Monday morning to prepare roads for the winter weather conditions.

Freezing temperatures and moisture in the air has lead to icy conditions on most roadways, especially near bridges and overpasses. Lubbock TxDot public information officer Dianah Ascencio, said the salt spreader trucks will be conducting 24-hour coverage of roads while the weather persists.

“We use a brine solution, which is basically salt and water, and this helps try to prevent any ice from bonding on the roadway,” said Ascencio. “It also does help in melting ice or snow off the roadway.”

TxDOT does warn that these preemptive measures do relieve some of these conditions, but they do not prevent them.

That is one reason why Texas Department of Safety Sergeant Johnny Bures, urged people to be aware of their surroundings and refrain from getting too comfortable.

“It’s easy to get confident driving down the road if they don’t look that bad but it takes one icy spot,” said Bures. “So just be careful and slow down.”

Both departments emphasize the importance of allotting for extra time in your travel plans and being extra cautious around other vehicles and those working on roadways.

“We like to remind people this time of year to take a little extra time and leave a little bit earlier to give yourslef time to get there safely,” said Bures.

Lubbock plans to preemptively close roads beginning tomorrow at 5:00 a.m.