LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation rolled out its holiday campaign, “Drive Sober. No Regrets” to help curb the number of drunk drivers during the holiday season.

TxDOT’s Ruby Martinez urged Texans to enjoy the holidays but to make a “commitment to always find a sober ride and consider the serious consequences that come with choosing to drive while impaired.”

The campaign seeks to reduce the number of driving under the influence-related crashes, especially this holiday season.

So that a story like Kendra Sellers’, does not happen again and people can avoid getting behind the wheel after drinking.

Sellers told EverythingLubbock.com, “”My son, Case Clark was in the Lubbock area and was hit head on by a intoxicated driver, killing him instantly. All because of the senseless acts of an intoxicated driver, a driver that made the wrong choice to drink and drive.”

TxDOT and Sgt. Johnny Bures of DPS said planning ahead will aid a lot in this curb.

Bures explaining, “Just plan ahead. You know, with so many different apps and ways to get home safely or to your destination safely, you know, really utilize those because it’ll be cheaper in the long run to pay for Uber or Lyft or a taxi.”

Martinez explained how getting a DWI is not only expensive but impacts both individuals involved and can change lives completely.

Martinez said, “up to $17,000 in fines and fees and lead to jail time. Loss of a driver’s license, difficulty finding or keeping a job. Loss of trust from loved ones, and a lifetime of regret.”