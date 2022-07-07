LUBBOCK, Texas— Former City of Lubbock official Ty Cook passed away on Saturday. He died peacefully in his sleep, according to the family. Cook was 77 years old.

Cook was born in Wichita, Kansas, in 1944 and moved to Lubbock with his parents in 1946. He graduated from Monterey High School and attended Texas Tech University. Cook served on Lubbock City Council for 11 years. He was elected to the city council served as Mayor Pro Tem twice and was interim mayor in 1996.

Cook also served as president for LP&L, Chair of the Red Raider Club and numerous other boards.

According to Cook’s family, he had a “passionate vision of Lubbock as an attractive place to live.”

The celebration of life is planned for Monday, July 11, at 11:00 a.m. at Second Baptist Church. Cook is survived by his brother Tom, wife Judy, children Alex and Kim, grandchildren Zane and Madeline, and dogs, Fred, Megan, and Andy.