LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough announced in a social media post that he was entering the transfer portal on Sunday.

In the post, Shough said he was looking for a “new opportunity to play a full year” and pursue his goal of being a quarterback for the National Football League.

Texas Tech Head Football Coach Joey McGuire said in a social media post, Shough has been “fully transparent” with him and the TTU staff about his intentions. McGuire said Shough has full support as he “enters a new chapter of his playing career.”

Shough attended the University of Oregon before transferring to TTU in 2021. He has served as the starting quarterback for Red Raider Football for the last three seasons.