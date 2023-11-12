LUBBOCK, Texas — Aligned By Design is set to host a Sip, Shop with Wrapping Stations event called “Tynsel and Twyne” on December 10.

According to Aligned By Design, the event will occur from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Vintage Township Town Hall Event Center.

See the full list of activities below:

What to Expect:

Indulge in the holiday spirit with unique refreshments available for purchase. As a token of our appreciation, enjoy a complimentary glass of Prosecco while you sip, shop, and wrap. No Entry Fee: There's no charge to enter our Christmas Wrapping Pop-Up. We believe in spreading holiday joy without any barriers. You only pay for the wrapping when you're ready to wrap your gifts or have them wrapped by our experts.

Group Reservations: Planning to make it a group affair? We're happy to accommodate groups of up to 6. Reserve a table and wrap, chat, and celebrate the holidays together.

Support Local Businesses: Discover unique offerings from local businesses, including:

The Mayfield Mercantile

Kaimi & Larissa

Georgia’s Candy

Inside Out Foundation Boutique

Casey’s Leatherworks

Champagne & Honey T-shirts & Hats

Allie Jay’s Organic Soaps

CoCo Delights

Lala’s Cookies

Flying Fancy Bees



Giving Back: A portion of the earnings from Tynsel & Twyne will benefit the Inside Out Foundation, supporting their mission to make a positive impact in the community.