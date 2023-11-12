LUBBOCK, Texas — Aligned By Design is set to host a Sip, Shop with Wrapping Stations event called “Tynsel and Twyne” on December 10.
According to Aligned By Design, the event will occur from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Vintage Township Town Hall Event Center.
See the full list of activities below:
What to Expect:
- Refreshments & Prosecco: Indulge in the holiday spirit with unique refreshments available for purchase. As a token of our appreciation, enjoy a complimentary glass of Prosecco while you sip, shop, and wrap.
- No Entry Fee: There’s no charge to enter our Christmas Wrapping Pop-Up. We believe in spreading holiday joy without any barriers. You only pay for the wrapping when you’re ready to wrap your gifts or have them wrapped by our experts.
- Group Reservations: Planning to make it a group affair? We’re happy to accommodate groups of up to 6. Reserve a table and wrap, chat, and celebrate the holidays together.
Support Local Businesses: Discover unique offerings from local businesses, including:
- The Mayfield Mercantile
- Kaimi & Larissa
- Georgia’s Candy
- Inside Out Foundation Boutique
- Casey’s Leatherworks
- Champagne & Honey T-shirts & Hats
- Allie Jay’s Organic Soaps
- CoCo Delights
- Lala’s Cookies
- Flying Fancy Bees
Giving Back: A portion of the earnings from Tynsel & Twyne will benefit the Inside Out Foundation, supporting their mission to make a positive impact in the community.