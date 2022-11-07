LUBBOCK, Texas — United States Air Force Chief of Staff and Texas Tech alumnus General CQ Brown, Jr. will be a special guest at the 8th Annual Rawls Diversity Symposium at Texas Tech University.

According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, Gen. Brown will share his story during an exclusive conversation with Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec on Friday (November 11) from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Student Union Building’s Allen Theatre.

The event at the Allen Theatre is free and open to the public.

Brown was named United States Air Force Chief of Staff in 2020 and is charged with the organization, training and equipping of 689,000 active-duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian forces serving in the U.S. and around the globe, Texas Tech said.

His duties also entail serving as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, advisor to the Secretary of Defense and the National Security Council as well as the President of the United States.

“We are grateful to Gen. Brown for spending time with us at Texas Tech and in the Lubbock community,” said Margaret L. Williams, Dean of the Rawls College of Business in the press release and on the website. “His journey to military leadership is an inspirational story and a true testament to the university’s tagline, ‘From Here, It’s Possible™.’”

Brown graduated from Texas Tech in 1984 with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and was commissioned as a distinguished graduate of the ROTC program. Texas Tech named him a distinguished alumnus in 2012, Texas Tech said.

Brown has served in a variety of positions during his time in the U.S. Air Force.