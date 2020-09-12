U.S. Census Bureau hosting Lubbock-area Mobile Questionnaire Assistance events

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the U.S. Census Bureau:

Now is the time to be counted in the 2020 Census and the U.S. Census Bureau is encouraging everyone to respond. A complete and accurate count is vital to the South Plains. If households are not counted, the South Plains could miss out on its share of hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding and it could also affect Texas’ apportionment in Congress. Currently, Texas has an 87.5 percent total response rate, which includes self-response and Nonresponse Followup (NRFU) operations. Lubbock has a self-response rate of 62.6 percent and Lubbock County’s self-response rate is 61.9 percent.

As part of NRFU, Census takers are visiting households that have not yet responded. Even though census takers are going door-to-door, it is not too late to self-respond and limit the chances of a census taker visiting a person’s home. People can respond online at 2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020 for English or 844-468-2020 for Spanish, or by mailing back the paper form that was delivered to the household.

In addition to census takers in the field, the Census Bureau is using Mobile Questionnaire Assistance (MQA) events to encourage and assist people to self-respond to the 2020 Census. MQA representatives have visited local grocery stores, food banks, libraries, unemployment offices, back-to-school drives, and houses of worship. The goal is to reach people at locations where they naturally congregate to assist with completing questionnaires and answer questions.



Here is a list of the upcoming MQAs in the Lubbock area:

September MQA Events:



Fiesta at the Garden and Arts Center

Saturday, September 12th; 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

4215 University Ave

Lubbock

Godeke and Patterson Libraries

Thursday, September 17th and Friday, September 18th; 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Saturday, September 19th; 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Godeke Library, 5034 Frankford

Patterson Library, 1836 Parkway Dr.

Lubbock

Emmanuel Worship Center

Sunday, September 13th

10 a.m. (English) 1:45 p.m. (Spanish)

1102 70th St.

Lubbock

Lubbock County Tax Assessors Office

Monday – Wednesday, September 21st – 23rd; 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

916 Main St

Lubbock

