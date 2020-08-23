U.S. Census Bureau offering questionnaire assistance Tuesday and Wednesday in Lamb Co.

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the U.S. Census Bureau:



August 25 and 26, the U.S. Census Bureau, in partnership with the City of Littlefield, will offer questionnaire assistance at the Lamb County Courthouse from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and at the Lamb County Library from 1:00–4:00 p.m.

Sworn-in, bilingual U.S. Census Bureau response assistants will be on-hand to answer questions and will provide the use of iPads and assist people in responding to the census. If people need help responding in languages other than English or Spanish, staff can guide respondents to the phone numbers and online questionnaires available in 12 non-English languages. Staff will also have language guides available in 59 languages that guide people through the process. Staff will wear masks and use gloves.

The 2020 Census impacts how billions of dollars in federal funds are allocated to communities each year. Funds are used for critical programs and services such as food assistance, including SNAP and WIC, new roads, infrastructure improvements, and area hospitals and clinics. The Census occurs every 10 years and counts everyone living in the U.S.

Federal law protects census responses. Answers can only be used to produced statistics and the Census does not share information with immigration or law enforcement agencies or allow it to be used to do determine eligibility for government benefits.

Lamb County’s self-response rate is 43.7 percent and Littlefield has a 49.2 percent self-response rate. Higher self-response rates mean fewer people are likely to be missed or counted inaccurately and fewer households will have a visit from a census taker to be counted in-person. It also means Lamb County has a better chance at receiving its fair share of services and political representation.

Households can continue to self-respond online at 2020census.gov or by phone 8444-330-202 for English or 844-468-2020 for Spanish. Self-responding online, by phone, or by mail reduces the likelihood a census taker will visit a person’s home. For more information about the 2020 Census, please visit: http://www.2020census.gov or www.census.gov

