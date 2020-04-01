U.S. Census Day continues despite coronavirus outbreak

LUBBOCK, Texas — As part of Census Day in the United States, the U.S. Census Bureau and its committees urge the public to participate in filling out the census form.

“The census is used to dictate where hundreds of billions of dollars of federal funds go, and basically these federal dollars, all come from congressional appropriations that are based on population,” said Victoria Whitehead, Vice Chair of Complete Count Committee Lubbock.

Whitehead said it’s crucial that each person in every Lubbock household be counted regardless of age or legal status. She said college students can count as part of Lubbock too.

“College students if they were living here from January 1 through spring break before all this kind of happened, technically count here,” she said.

Whitehead said the census helps bring federally funded programs used by people in our area. She also said participation affects new businesses coming to our area.

“When certain businesses decide to come into the Lubbock community, they look at US census population numbers,” she said. “So, if we want to see the bigger better things here in Lubbock the census is a great way to do that.”

She said the coronavirus outbreak the U.S. Census Bureau is going to delay in person follow ups but that people can still fill their census forms out online, by phone or by mail.

“You won’t see a bunch of workers kind of walking around these next few months, they’re going to delay that a little bit more into June and in July, depending on kind of how things go,” she said.

CLICK HERE to fill out the census form online.

For more information on the census visit: 2020census.gov