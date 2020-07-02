U.S Department of Transportation to begin $3 million campaign to prevent hot car deaths.

WASHINGTON D.C. — To prevent child heatstroke deaths in hot cars, the U.S. Department of Transportation is starting a $3 million campaign to bring awareness and serve as a reminder to parents to not forget their children in hot cars.

On Thursday, National Heatstroke Awareness Day, U.S. DoT announced the launch of their campaign to combat child vehicular heatstroke deaths across the country, according to a press release from U.S. DoT.

Starting July 2, public service announcements will run throughout the summer to remind parents and caregivers to always “Park. Look. Lock.,” the press release stated.

Radio ads will air across the country and the digital campaign will target the 18 states with the highest child heatstroke fatalities, the press release said.

The press release said those states are:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

855 children have died since 1998 due to vehicular heatstroke, the press release said.

In 2020, there have been six confirmed heat stroke deaths with the national average being 39 per year since 1998, the press release said.

Important Heatstroke Prevention Tips: