U.S. Marshals, LPD searching for man charged with homicide

LUBBOCK, Texas — The United States Marshals Service and the Lubbock Police Department are looking for a man who was charged with homicide, among other crimes.

Valentino Robles, 59, was originally charged with homicide and assault on a family member by impeding breath or circulation. He is now wanted for violating his parole warrant.

Robles is 5 foot 9 and 161 pounds with brown eyes and black/gray hair. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information that leads to Robles’ arrest is eligible for a Crime Line reward. If you have information, call 806-741-1000.

