LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

U.S. News & World Report released its 2023 Best Graduate Schools rankings today (March 29), and Texas Tech University‘s Graduate School was recognized among the nation’s premier schools in numerous categories, including law, engineering and business.

“These rankings recognize the high quality of the graduate programs at Texas Tech that were reviewed this year,” said Mark Sheridan, dean of the Graduate School. “The increase in many of the rankings reflects our commitment to quality and to ensuring that our graduate students, who make lasting and significant impacts on society through their research and innovation, are positioned to enter and succeed in today’s workforce.”

The Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering was ranked No. 95 overall, up three spots from last year. Departments in the top 100 included:

The full-time law program was ranked No. 105 overall. Thirteen programs within the School of Law also made the list, including:

Legal writing: No. 21, up four spots from 2022

Trial advocacy: No. 52, up 27 spots from 2022

Dispute resolution: No. 56, up 44 spots from 2022

Tax law: No. 76

Criminal law: No. 80, up one spot from 2022

The Jerry S. Rawls College of Business was ranked again this year for its full-time MBA program, while its part-time MBA program rose 19 spots from No. 133 to No. 114.

Other ranked programs included education, mathematics, economics, computer science, geology, public affairs, chemistry, physics, psychology and social work.

To view the ranking methodologies, visit the U.S. News & World Report website.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Review platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

(Press release from Texas Tech University)