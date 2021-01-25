U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson named to House Armed Services Committee

WASHINGTON (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Office of U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson:

Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) released a statement following his appointment to the House Armed Services Committee (HASC). HASC is charged with authorizing national defense budgets and enacting policies that structure the U.S. Military. The Committee is led by Chairman Adam Smith of Washington and Ranking Member Mike Rogers of Alabama.

Jackson said: “The House Armed Services Committee is critically important not only to America’s security and future, but also to the people of Texas’ 13th Congressional District. I will be a tireless advocate for our District’s defense priorities including Sheppard Air Force Base, Pantex, Bell Helicopter, universities conducting important research, and countless small businesses that make up our defense industry. I also understand that the work before us on the House Armed Services Committee is a key component of the federal government’s duty to protect the American people. As a retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral with nearly three decades of military service, I am prepared to be an active member of the Committee as we look to improve our readiness, implement modernization efforts for our military, and return America to being the world’s greatest force for good.”

Rogers said: “I’m pleased Rep. Ronny Jackson will serve on the House Armed Services Committee. His 25 years of Naval service will be an indispensable addition for the committee. I’m grateful for his continued dedication to our country and thank him for his years of service to our nation.”

Congressman Jackson will also serve on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

(News release from the Office of U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson)