LUBBOCK, Texas– The organization Lubbock Area Republican Women is set to have US Senate candidate Kari Lake speak at its upcoming Pink Elephant Gala on Friday, according to the organization’s official website.

According to the website, the gala was scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Prima Vista Event Center at 402 North Inler Avenue.

The event will include a catered meal, a live auction and entertainment, the website said.

The set price for non-member single tickets is $250, and the price for a table is $2,000.

