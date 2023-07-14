LUBBOCK, Texas — United States Senator John Cornyn is set to participate in a roundtable on July 17 in Lubbock at the FiberMax Center for Discovery, located at 1121 Canyon Lake Drive. The roundtable will begin at 1:45 p.m.

Cornyn would discuss proprieties for Texas in the upcoming farm bill and receive input from farmers, ranchers and producers. After the roundtable, he will tour the Center’s exhibits.

Below you will find a list of those set to participate in the roundtable with Cornyn.

Tom Sell, Co-Founder/Manager, Combest Sell & Associates

Walt Hagood, Board of Directors, Texas Farm Bureau

Jimmy Clark, Executive Director, Southwest Council of Agribusiness

Curtis Parrish, Judge, Lubbock County

Martin Stoerner, Board President/Producer, Plains Cotton Growers

Kevin Brinkley, President and Chief Executive Officer, Plains Cotton Cooperative Association

Kody Carson, Board Member/Producer, National Sorghum Producers

Brad Bouma, Chairman Emeritus, Select Milk Producers, Inc.

Eddie Womack, Producer, Texas Wheat Growers

Dr. Clint Krehbiel, Dean, Texas Tech University Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources

Dr. Britt Conklin, Associate Dean/Professor, Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine

Michael Bezner, Board Chair/Producer, Texas Cattle Feeders Association

Joe Leathers, Board of Directors, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

Robbie Blount, Executive Director, Western Peanut Growers Association

Joe Reed, Board Member/Producer, Texas Corn Producers Association

Garrett Couts, Agriculture Committee Chair, Lubbock Chamber of Commerce