LUBBOCK, Texas — United States Senator John Cornyn is set to participate in a roundtable on July 17 in Lubbock at the FiberMax Center for Discovery, located at 1121 Canyon Lake Drive. The roundtable will begin at 1:45 p.m.
Cornyn would discuss proprieties for Texas in the upcoming farm bill and receive input from farmers, ranchers and producers. After the roundtable, he will tour the Center’s exhibits.
Below you will find a list of those set to participate in the roundtable with Cornyn.
Tom Sell, Co-Founder/Manager, Combest Sell & Associates
Walt Hagood, Board of Directors, Texas Farm Bureau
Jimmy Clark, Executive Director, Southwest Council of Agribusiness
Curtis Parrish, Judge, Lubbock County
Martin Stoerner, Board President/Producer, Plains Cotton Growers
Kevin Brinkley, President and Chief Executive Officer, Plains Cotton Cooperative Association
Kody Carson, Board Member/Producer, National Sorghum Producers
Brad Bouma, Chairman Emeritus, Select Milk Producers, Inc.
Eddie Womack, Producer, Texas Wheat Growers
Dr. Clint Krehbiel, Dean, Texas Tech University Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources
Dr. Britt Conklin, Associate Dean/Professor, Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine
Michael Bezner, Board Chair/Producer, Texas Cattle Feeders Association
Joe Leathers, Board of Directors, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association
Robbie Blount, Executive Director, Western Peanut Growers Association
Joe Reed, Board Member/Producer, Texas Corn Producers Association
Garrett Couts, Agriculture Committee Chair, Lubbock Chamber of Commerce