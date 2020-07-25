Uber, Lyft drivers talk how they’re countering COVID-19

Small businesses aren’t the only ones feeling the pinch during the pandemic. Local Uber and Lyft drivers also say that they are undergoing major changes to counter the coronavirus.

One Lubbock driver said that Uber and Lyft are really emphasizing new safety measures for both drivers and passengers. Andrew Crumrine, who drives for both services, told KAMC News that these ride shares now have a “no mask no ride” policy, requiring drivers and passengers to wear masks at all times during trips.

“I’m always wearing my mask when there’s a rider in the car or I’m around anyone else. I sanitize my car once to twice a day on a regular basis,” Crumrine said.

He added that before he can even begin his route, he has to send a selfie of himself in his mask to Uber in the app. If passengers refuse to wear masks or if they say they have been exposed to the virus, Crumrine said that drivers can cancel the ride without penalty.

“If you don’t want to follow my rules in my car, then you can leave my car,” Crumrine said.

Not once but multiple times, Crumrine said that he has had to “politely refuse” rides to passengers who’ve told him they had tested positive for COVID-19.

If he suspects someone was feeling unwell during a trip, he stops all rides for the day and immediately washes his car. He urges passengers to be upfront with their drivers if they think they could be sick and also to be kind to their would-be drivers who are trying to keep their customers and themselves safe.

“Treat us nicely. We’re humans too,” Crumrine said.