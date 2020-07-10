UFC’s Mike Perry to seek help for substance abuse after viral video

LUBBOCK, Texas – UFC fighter Mike Perry, who was depicted in a viral video using a racial slur outside a Lubbock restaurant and hitting a man Tuesday evening, believes he has some issues related to alcohol abuse.
The UFC released a statement on Mike Perry saying it is aware and troubled by the video and condemned his actions.
“The conduct displayed by Perry is not reflective of that of our organization,” the statement said.
According to the statement, Perry apologized for his behavior and acknowledged he was disappointed with himself.
Perry said he has committed to immediately seek professional treatment, including substance and behavioral counseling.
“At this time, UFC has informed Perry that he will not be offered a bout, and the parties have agreed to evaluate next steps for Perry following the completion of this treatment program,” the UFC statement said.
