SEMINOLE, Texas – Sophia Lobas, a 15-year-old Ukrainian exchange student has attended Seminole High School for seven months. Being so far away from home, she’s trying to help Ukrainian war victims by putting on a 5K fundraiser run this Saturday.

“When people heard about Ukraine, they were really interested in it, but they didn’t know how to help,” she said.

Sophia came up with the idea and made it a reality in just two short weeks. While she’s tried to stay in touch with her loved ones, communicating with them has been hard.

“I don’t even know what is going on. Some of my relatives went to the army to help Ukraine. And I wish I could ask them how they are doing,” she said. Some of her friends are currently in basements and have gone without light and water at times.

Her original goal for the fundraiser was to raise only $50. So far, 130 people have signed up for the run. With those registrations plus additional donations, she’s raised around $6,000.

She said, “I’m really grateful to Seminole and to the U.S. generally for being so understandable, and so supportive.”

Seeing her home in shambles has been unimaginable for her, and she hopes to reunite with her family in three months or so. However, she said her time her has really helped her grow independently and as an individual.

“Being an exchange student is being an ambassador of my country. I will be the person who makes an impression: What does Ukraine look like? So it was important for me to show Ukraine in a good way,” she explained.

To sign up for the 5K run or to make donations, visit the ESCRC Facebook page or call (806) 752-2222.