LUBBOCK, Texas–The University Medical Center AMBUS has been working overtime these past few weeks, helping with back-to-back relief efforts in Perryton and Matador, Texas.

Luke Adkins, shift chief at UMC EMS, has been working on the AMBUS since 2014, and he said that Perryton was his and the AMBUS’s first tornado disaster response.

“For me, it was my first experience, it was the first Tornado deployment, and the ambush had been on as well, I’ve never seen any devastation like that from the tornado, so it’s pretty humbling, makes you grateful, too, that we’re fortunate enough to be able to go and help,” Adkins said.

The second time Adkins was called out to Matador just a week later, he and his crew knew what to expect.

“I was at home when I got the call, grab your stuff, tell your family you love them, and we headed up there and just got to work,” Adkins said.

To work on the AMBUS, Adkins said there are some prerequisites. From special classes to certain licenses and certifications. One has to be ready to spring into action, as they could be treating at least 25 patients at a time for anything from scrapes and bruises to life-threatening injuries.

“It’s just to make sure that you’re very versed in your role so that when something like the tornado happens when we show up on the scene, there are no questions of what needs to be done,” Adkins said.

UMC is home to one of 16 AMBUSs around the state, the closest being in Abilene and Amarillo.

Adkins said both town’s EMS units were damaged by the tornadoes, causing the AMBUS to respond.

“Two rural communities that were hit, they’re small services just doing the best they can, they both took direct hits, ambulances themselves were damaged and then their stations damaged,” Adkins said.

Adkins said the AMBUS is deployed more than people think and is used as a response for many things all the time.

“They get deployed for various reasons, “ Adkins said. “We do local missions, if one of our ambulances is on scene and we have a nursing home that has an issue or lack of power, there were a couple of apartment fires we used it as a warming station so we can deploy it locally we can deploy it regionally like what we did with Matador and Perryton and then we go statewide and even out of state for these hurricane deployments.”

“There’s not many people who say they do it, It’s a great program and an organization to work for and so I just enjoy being able to help out on it,” Adkins said.