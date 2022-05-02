LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department investigated a child nearly drowning between 77th and Akron Avenue. Authorities confirmed the child was rushed off to Covenants Women and Children’s. The last update confirmed that the child is both “alert and awake.”

But situations like this have University Medical Center partnering with the American Red Cross advocating for more awareness around water safety.

American Red Cross’ Linn Hughes said when it comes to preventing drowning accidents, there is no such thing as being too careful.

“It’s such a silent killer,” Hughes said. “Truly, the best and most safe thing is to have at least a four-foot self-locking, self-closing fence. Many children won’t be able to open those latches, and if an adult walks out, they don’t have to stop and think about ‘did I latch the gate?’ It closes automatically, and it will lock automatically.”

UMC said they wanted to take things a step further by hosting a Water Safety Awareness program on June 11th, 2022. The event will take place at Lubbock Water Rampage from 9:30 a.m. to noon. UMC is also partnering with other organizations that will have tables set up including the American Red Cross.

“They are going to fit children properly for a Coast Guard-approved life vest,” Hughes said. “Those life jackets will belong to the children. We encourage them to be used when they’re in the pool, at the lake or when they’re boating.”